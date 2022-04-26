Bad Bunny Will be the First Latino to Lead a Live-Action Marvel Movie

Bad Bunny will play the character of Juan Carlos Estrada/El Muerto (the dead one), an antihero who acquires his powers from a mask that has been passed down from generation to generation. The film will be a spinoff of the Spider-Man franchise, in which El Muerto is set to attend a wrestling charity event to wrestle Spider-Man in the attempt to unmask him.

Bad Bunny searched the Spider-Man comic book archives for characters he thought would fit him and selected El Muerto, who was first introduced in 2006.

The singer also has experience with wrestling. In 2021, he made his wrestling debut on WWE WrestleMania.

According to Deadline, Bad Bunny told Sony Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch: "I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I'm a wrestler. I'm a former champion so this is why I love this character. I think it's the perfect role to me and it will be epic."