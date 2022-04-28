Bay Apes NFTs Promise Exclusive Club Membership. Will They Deliver?

Just like those who journeyed out to Northern California in 1849 to speculate on the Gold Rush, folks who are looking to invest in the NFT market must also be willing to take a risk on a boom-or-bust industry. Some economic experts have speculated that the entire NFT market is a bubble that is set to pop, similar to the subprime mortgage collapse of the mid 2000s that was built on a system that exploited the economically vulnerable.

However, Trulove sees the NFT market as one that’s here to stay. “If Ethereum’s not going anywhere, we’re not going anywhere either,” he says. “We’re just gonna keep on progressing and leveling up, and that smart contract will forever live on the Ethereum blockchain. And as long as we’re doing what we’re supposed to do with the NFTs and we build a value to it, it’s something that you could hold on to forever.”

But getting the average person to understand the intricacies of an online market that isn’t grounded in something tangible, like real estate or merchandise, is no easy feat. Nor is trying to convince people who live in a place as expensive as Northern California to drop over a thousand dollars on something without an instant return on investment.

I could tell Trulove was frustrated by this reality in late March, when I spoke to him on the phone as he drove to an NFT convention in Los Angeles. He admits that getting people to buy into The Bay Apes has been “an uphill battle, to a degree.” He says he’s encountered resistance when pitching his idea in tech spaces where there are few people who look like him and share his background. He also says he’s had trouble getting commitment from investors: The market value of Ether dipping at the tail end of February is a big reason why the public mint date of The Bay Apes was pushed back from Feb. 22 to the stoner’s holiday, 4/20.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel a lot of pressure because I created this deadline and I’m trying to convince this community of people to agree on one thing, and convert people who have never had an NFT or crypto,” Trulove says.

Getting buy-in aside, there’s another major issue hanging over The Bay Apes team’s heads: They haven’t yet secured a space to house their nightclub, though they have teased the possibility of opening the club on the water in a yacht that would cruise around the Bay. In fairness, Trulove has been honest about this conundrum to potential investors. In the meantime, he has plans to do takeovers of other clubs where NFT holders will enjoy their perks and interact with “Elite Apes,” the Bay Area entertainment industry heavyweights who’ve cosigned the project.

There’s also the small issue of whether The Bay Apes will flip a profit when all is said and done. Running a club in the Bay Area is already a costly, high-risk endeavor even when it isn't financed by something as slippery and untested as an NFT investment model. Not to mention The Bay Apes club will be giving out free drinks left and right to NFT holders.

But Montoya claims “the nightclub can sustain the lease and be profitable.”

“We are always looking to give our members something, so we’re not really looking at it as like, ‘Oh, we're gonna make money off you guys.’ We’re looking at it as a network,” Montoya says.

The Bay Apes team will command a 15% royalty payment anytime one of their tokens is sold on OpenSea from one owner to another. They say this is where the real money is in NFTs, not in the crowd-funding stage The Bay Apes project is currently in. For this reason, Trulove and his crew are betting on both Ether and The Bay Apes NFT collection trending upwards in value to make back the money they’ve spent, and will continue to spend, as the club nears opening time. Trulove says that’s still eight to 10 months away.

Why The Bay Apes Investors Have Faith

Despite all these challenges and uncertainties, Trulove’s vision has legs. Perhaps a contributing factor is The Bay Apes’ local focus. Among the Elite Apes are Nef the Pharaoh, Stunnaman02 and Gunna Goes Global, who have all changed their Instagram profile picture to a Bay Ape in their likeness to promote the project.