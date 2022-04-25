PHOTOS: How This Bolivian All-Female Skate Crew is Celebrating Their Indigenous Roots

And they're not just doing it for the fashion. The crew—called ImillaSkate (imilla means "young girl" in the Aymara and Quechua languages)—want to pay homage to their heritage and call out the persecution that the Aymara and Quechua people, majority ethnic groups in Bolivia, have long faced. During Spanish colonial rule, land in Bolivia was taken from Indigenous people, leaving them impoverished and marginalized. Over the years, many women in these groups abandoned their cultural costumes to avoid discrimination.

"By skating in polleras, we want to show that girls and women can do anything, no matter how you look or how people see you," says Daniela Santiváñez, who founded ImillaSkate with two friends in 2019. "The message is to be yourself and be proud of who you are."

Skateboarding is a big part of that. "It teaches you confidence, self-love, to get up from falls—and to be authentic, too," she adds.

Award-winning Brazilian photographer Luisa Dörr, who discovered the young women on Instagram, captured their vibe in a series of intimate portraits taken over two weeks in September and October 2021.