The 2022 Stern Grove Festival lineup was announced on Friday in a small masterwork of marketing genius: placing an ad on a MUNI bus and letting the public do the rest.

The lineup, which includes headliners Liz Phair (June 26), Cat Power (July 17), Phil Lesh & Friends (Aug. 14), Tower of Power and Too Short (June 12), Leann Rimes (July 24), Taj Mahal (Aug. 7), Old Crow Medicine Show (July 16), and the SF Symphony (July 31), according to the MUNI ad.

The ad in question, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, notes that all performances for the festival's 85th season will still be free, but that advance reservations for entry, added in in recent years, will still be required.

The San Francisco Chronicle received statement from festival executive director Bob Fielder, neither confirming nor denying the lineup in the MUNI ad. “We are thrilled to be able to present our 85th season this summer, especially after overcoming another set of challenges with the aftermath of the flood last summer,” he told the paper.

Photos of the MUNI ad were spotted and surfaced on Reddit and other social media on Friday, giving organizers at the Stern Grove Festival either frustration at the leaked lineup—or, we're thinking, self-congratulations at a job well done.