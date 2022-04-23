KQED is a proud member of
Reasons to Take the Bus

Marketing Win! Stern Grove Lineup Announced via Public Transportation

Gabe Meline
Liz Phair, who according a MUNI ad posted Friday on Reddit is a headliner at this year's 2022 Stern Grove Festival, performs in Portland in 2016.
The 2022 Stern Grove Festival lineup was announced on Friday in a small masterwork of marketing genius: placing an ad on a MUNI bus and letting the public do the rest.

The lineup, which includes headliners Liz Phair (June 26), Cat Power (July 17), Phil Lesh & Friends (Aug. 14), Tower of Power and Too Short (June 12), Leann Rimes (July 24), Taj Mahal (Aug. 7), Old Crow Medicine Show (July 16), and the SF Symphony (July 31), according to the MUNI ad.

A screenshot of the Reddit posting from Friday, April 22, showing an advertisement for Stern Grove's 2022 lineup with Too Short, Cat Power, Liz Phair, Phil Lesh and others.
A screenshot of the Reddit posting from Friday, April 22, showing an advertisement for Stern Grove's 2022 lineup with Too Short, Cat Power, Liz Phair, Phil Lesh and others. (via Reddit / u/normalizevictory)

The ad in question, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, notes that all performances for the festival's 85th season will still be free, but that advance reservations for entry, added in in recent years, will still be required.

The San Francisco Chronicle received statement from festival executive director Bob Fielder, neither confirming nor denying the lineup in the MUNI ad. “We are thrilled to be able to present our 85th season this summer, especially after overcoming another set of challenges with the aftermath of the flood last summer,” he told the paper.

Photos of the MUNI ad were spotted and surfaced on Reddit and other social media on Friday, giving organizers at the Stern Grove Festival either frustration at the leaked lineup—or, we're thinking, self-congratulations at a job well done.

In an age when festival lineup announcements are tightly controlled and embargoed, this unique way in which Stern Grove's slate of performances was announced represents a competent understanding of marketing and communications in the social media age. Namely, how word-of-mouth is more impactful than a press release, and how clueing in the public on a "secret" is worth far more than a formal, blanket press release spread across all media outlets.

For example: said one Reddit user, echoing others, "Dude, better lineup than Outside Lands."

What's more, giving the honors of quietly announcing the lineup to MUNI shows a laudable support of city services at a time when public transportation has suffered, and been further devalued in San Francisco. Ridership on MUNI and BART fell drastically during the COVID pandemic, and ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft continue their attempts to take over the city streets by supplanting traditional public transit.

In other words: Didn't take the bus on Friday? You missed out on the inside scoop.

The Stern Grove Festival's official website, which promises a lineup announcement on May 3, is here.