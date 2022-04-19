Green Day, SZA, Post Malone Headline Outside Lands 2022

After a successful pandemic-era return last Halloween, Outside Lands comes back to Golden Gate Park Aug. 5-7 with headliners R&B singer SZA, rapper Post Malone and Berkeley pop-punk icons Green Day.

The festival attracts tens of thousands music fans to San Francisco each year for a weekend of performances, culinary delights and cannabis. The rest of the lineup, announced today, also features rappers Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and Pusha T; alternative rock acts like Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and Washed Out; electronic musicians Disclosure and Polo & Pan; and glitchy, experimental hyperpop artists 100 Gecs and Pussy Riot.