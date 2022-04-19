KQED is a proud member of
Arts & Culture

Green Day, SZA, Post Malone Headline Outside Lands 2022

Nastia Voynovskaya
SZA performs onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp)

After a successful pandemic-era return last Halloween, Outside Lands comes back to Golden Gate Park Aug. 5-7 with headliners R&B singer SZA, rapper Post Malone and Berkeley pop-punk icons Green Day.

The festival attracts tens of thousands music fans to San Francisco each year for a weekend of performances, culinary delights and cannabis. The rest of the lineup, announced today, also features rappers Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and Pusha T; alternative rock acts like Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and Washed Out; electronic musicians Disclosure and Polo & Pan; and glitchy, experimental hyperpop artists 100 Gecs and Pussy Riot.

In addition to Green Day, there are several Bay Area hometown heroes on the lineup, including rapper Larry June and orchestral pop artist Spellling. The rave-like SOMA Tent, which debuted last year, also makes a return with Dirtybird Records founder Claude Von Stroke, TOKiMONSTA and more.

Full lineup

Green Day
Post Malone
SZA
Jack Harlow
Weezer
Phoebe Bridgers
Illenium
Lil Uzi Vert
Kali Uchis
Disclosure
Mitski
Polo & Pan
Anitta
Dominic Fike
Oliver Tree
Mac DeMarco
Pusha T
Mt. Joy
Kim Petras
Local Natives
The Marías
Larry June
100 Gecs
Parcels
Dayglow
Purple Disco Machine
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Ashe
Surf Mesa
Wet Leg
Sam Fender
Role Model
Baby Tate
The Backseat Lovers
Amber Mark
Best Coast
Franc Moody
Pussy Riot
Duckwrth
Empress Of
Rostam
Zoe Wees
Faye Webster
Griff
Anna Lunoe
KennyHoopla
Maxo Kream
Lido Pimienta
Briston Maroney
Sampa The Great
Del Water Gap
Robert Glasper
Inner Wave
Tyla Yaweh
Glaive
The Beths
Petey
Odie
Benny Sings
Thuy
MICHELLE
Jelani Aryeh
Wilderado
Cory Henry
The Emo Night Tour
PawPaw Rod
L’Rain
Cassandra Jenkins
Unusual Demont
Forester
The BLSSM
SPELLLING
Tre’ Amani

Soma Tent

Claude VonStroke
Dixon
TOKiMONSTA
Absolute.
AMÉMÉ
ANNA
Avalon Emerson
Barry Can’t Swim
Cassian
DJ Minx
DJ Seinfeld
Ellen Allien
India Jordan
J. Worra
JOPLYN
Major League Djz
MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson
Perel

