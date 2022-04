Kendrick Lamar will release a new album on May 13—the follow-up to 'DAMN,' the rapper announced today.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers will be out next month, according to a tweet and a website announcement by Kendrick Lamar.

No tracklist or features were announced, nor further details, only a message that read: "All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only."