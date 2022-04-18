Janelle Monáe's 'Dirty Computer' Comes Alive in a New Collection of Stories

And so, I put all of that energy into the album: Why would somebody want to erase who I am? Why would they want to erase all of these folks' memories? And I put that into, you know, representing a community full of people whose stories are being erased, whose identities are being erased.

On the "New Dawn Revolution" that has taken place in the short stories

New Dawn is evil. They are "divide and conquer" people—start with marginalized people first, make them hate themselves, erase their memories of who they are and create them into something we want them to be so we can control and we can have power.

On Seshet, the titular character in the short story, "The Memory Librarian"

This particular story explores the sort of precarious position of a Black queer woman trying to navigate her authority and her vulnerability within an institution of power. They tell her, "You can be powerful if you just do this." And so, it touches on how identity is exploited by politics. Seshet oversees all of Little Delta, and Little Delta is an area that is the intersection of the New Dawn order and this sort of rebellious sub-world. Seshet is sort of like this insider-outsider that represents that intersection and conflict.

I came up with this particular story by asking myself: What if you were the person who knew everybody's memories and you also knew everybody's secrets? What does that mean when you want to fall in love, when you know everybody's secrets? How do you fall in love? How are you truthful? Can you be truthful?

On being your authentic self as an artist

I think I'm becoming more and more authentic in the way that I express that truthfulness. I'm in this space where I'm just like [in] the most "I don't have anything to prove" space in my life that I've ever been in. I think having conversations with women, with artists who've come into the industry—there have been moments, specifically at the beginning of their careers, where we have felt like, "Okay, we got to prove that we can do this, we can do that, we can do this, etc."