New Cypress Hill Documentary 'Insane in the Brain' Chronicles a Blazing Triumph

The film is directed by Estevan Oriol—a longtime friend and tour manager to the band, as well as a talented photographer and music video director in his own right. Across 87 minutes, Oriol effectively breaks down the great number of cultural and legal barriers that could have prevented B-Real, Sen Dog and DJ Muggs from becoming global stars with record sales exceeding 20 million. And he does it from a uniquely personal perspective.

First, the Los Angeles group managed to get out from being under gang affiliations, and the danger that posed. (B-Real recounts getting shot in the back by rival gang members in the 1980s.) Second, they had to wheedle their way into a hip-hop scene sorely lacking in Latino representation. (Cypress Hill was the first Latino rap group to go platinum.)

Third, they had to stay out of jail while publicly flouting anti-marijuana laws all over the world. (Much is made here of the fact that Cypress Hill were one of the first artists to openly and enthusiastically smoke weed on stage nightly, including during a now-infamous appearance on SNL that earned them a lifetime ban from the show.) Fourth, they needed to transcend genres. A major source of their success in the 1990s was winning over crowds at alternative rock festivals like Lollapalooza and the UK's Reading Festival. (They warmly recall their time on the road with Nirvana and Hole here.)