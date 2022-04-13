Ali Wong's Divorce News Causes Another Case of #wrongasian

"Come on! Can we not ruin the news of Ali Wong's divorce with Wrong Asian racism?" tweeted Phil Yu, co-author of Rise: A Pop History of Asian America From the Nineties to Now.

Others joined in expressing feelings of exhaustion over having to call out such careless oversights, which are much more common in stories about people of color.

"In their defense, Justin [Hakuta] and Randall Park were both Asian on the same night this one time," wrote Esther Choo, an Asian American physician and health communicator, in a tweet that paired a red carpet photo of Wong and Hakuta alongside a red carpet photo of Wong and Park taken on the same night.

Meanwhile, MSN seems to have made a similar mistake, but somehow worse, by leaving Wong completely out of the picture and posting only a photo of Park below a tweet that read: "Ali Wong and husband Justin Hakuta divorcing after 8 years of marriage, reports say."

Just last month, world-famous tennis star Serena Williams was at the center of a similar error by The New York Times. The newspaper ran a story about Williams' venture firm raising $111 million but used a photo of her sister Venus Williams by mistake.