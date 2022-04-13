As 'The Velveteen Rabbit' Turns 100, its Message Continues to Resonate

Psychotherapist Toni Raiten-D'Antonio was so inspired by the "hidden wisdom" in The Velveteen Rabbit that she wrote The Velveteen Principles: A Guide To Becoming Real and then followed it up with a similar book aimed at women. She believes Williams' story is just as relevant today as it was 100 years ago. "I get women in my practice daily who compare themselves to a Kardashian or to an influencer, and they hate themselves," she says. "They get surgeries to look like these people."

Raiten-D'Antonio praises the story for both defining what being "real" feels like but also for telling readers the journey there "takes a long time."

"What I was seeing in my practice was that these people had become squashed by their unreality, their lack of self-acceptance and lack of self-awareness." In today's culture, "The whole idea of being a real person, an authentic person, takes a lot of guts," she says.

Margery Williams once wrote that her most famous story came about as she was reminiscing about her childhood.

"By thinking about toys and remembering toys, they suddenly became very much alive—Poor Cecco and all the family toys that had been so much a part of our lives; toys I had loved as a little girl—my almost forgotten Tubby who was the rabbit, and old Dobbin the Skin Horse (who belonged to my brother, and) the toys my children had loved," she wrote.

In the story, the Rabbit is elated when he finally hears the Boy refer to him as "real." Writer Laurel Davis Huber, author of the novel The Velveteen Daughter, says Margery Williams' story has particular meaning, "to people who maybe have an illness or just in general feel like an outsider for any reason whatsoever."

Kristy Barrett says she's "always felt a little bit like a human Velveteen Rabbit."

Barrett was born prematurely. "They told my mom when I was being born not to get attached because I wasn't going to live," she says. Barrett has cerebral palsy. As she got older, she faced numerous health issues including rheumatic fever. Now 50, Barrett says The Velveteen Rabbit is her favorite book.

She says the part that "grabbed me by the heart" is when the Skin Horse tells the Rabbit:

"...by the time you are real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don't matter at all, because once you are real you can't be ugly, except to people who don't understand."

"If you look at me, my body's very twisted," Barrett says, "so I kind of fit the 'your joints get loose and you become very shabby.' But most of the people who know me and love me, look at me and see the beauty even though my body's always been twisted and different."

In 1904, Margery Williams married Francesco Bianco, an Italian book dealer living in London. They had a daughter, Pamela Bianco, who was a child prodigy. Pamela's story inspired Laurel Davis Huber to write The Velveteen Daughter. As a little girl, Pamela's art was shown in major galleries in Europe and the U.S. and written about in major publications. The early fame took a toll on Pamela. She was hospitalized for depression.