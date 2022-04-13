An Unlikely Form of Abortion Rights Protest: Crossword Puzzles

"I have been angry and anxious about reproductive rights for a long time," says Kate Chin Park, a custom furniture maker from Oakland. "And unfortunately, because abortion services have been made so scarce in many places, donations from private individuals are a really important way to try and get people access to the care they need."

Park is one of four Bay Area creatives who constructed crossword designs for These Puzzles Fund Abortion Too, a pack of 16 puzzles created to raise money for reproductive rights, which launched on March 1. Park describes her fellow puzzle-builders on the project as "the most interesting, envelope-pushing, brilliant, and funny people writing crosswords today."

Park's contribution was an acrostic titled "Intolerable!" that she designed with her friend Chris Piuma. "I'm appreciative that this project specifically seeks to benefit people in severely under-served areas," she says. "I'm just extremely grateful to be a small part of it."

These Puzzles Fund Abortion Too (TPFA2) is the follow-up to a 2020 crossword pack curated by Rachel Fabi. Fabi is an assistant professor of bioethics and humanities and regular New York Times crossword contributor, based in Syracuse, NY. She was inspired to launch the project after seeing similar packs by Queer Qrosswords and Women of Letters. After donating a single crossword design to a 2019 fundraiser for the Baltimore Abortion Fund, Fabi suspected a full set would have a much greater impact. It did—These Puzzles Fund Abortion went on to raise nearly $65,000.

"The 2020 pack raised so much more money than any of us expected," Fabi tells KQED Arts, "so this year I decided to do it again."