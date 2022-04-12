Two Indian Half-Sisters are the Talk of 'Bridgerton'—and Modern-Day India, Too

In reality, colonialism did affect India during the period in which Bridgerton is set but hadn't yet escalated into a bloody struggle; that came later, says Durba Ghosh, a professor in the history department at Cornell University.

"This (period) was before the uprising of 1857, which is often considered India's first war of Independence," she says.

Nonetheless, those earlier years saw the growing influence of the British East India Company, which is often likened to a ruthless conglomerate. It sowed seeds of discontent among native Indian rulers, which set the stage for discontent, oppression and colonialism.

As for the show's presentation of Brits and Indians getting married, that turns out to be true to life.

≈People of color were very much a part of the Regency era, when Bridgerton takes place. Many of them were the offspring of interracial marriages, says Ghosh, who is the author of Sex and The Family in Colonial India. "While it's impossible to say how many, there would have been South Asian aristocrats in these circuits as well. There are cases of [Indian] women who have traveled to Britain with their partners and who are a part of society and who have raised their children," she says.

According to Ghosh, the way those marriages frequently played out was a white British man marrying an Indian woman, so these mixed marriage families would have a father who would have been English and the mother of Indian descent, with a Europeanized last name. That is not the case with Sharma and her family, she notes.

Marriage then and now has its similarities

The show's depiction of aristocratic families navigating the politics of love and duty in London's competitive marriage market in the 1800s remind many Indian women of situations they've faced themselves.

In the first season of the show, when leading lady Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest of the Bridgerton daughters struggles to find a good suitor, she tells her brother in a moment of frustration, "You have no idea what it is to be a woman, what it might feel like to have one's entire life reduced to a single moment. This is all I have been raised for... If I am unable to find a husband, I shall be worthless."

Ghosh says the "marriage market" in Britain in this period (as depicted in Bridgerton) and in India today are very simila—"especially in the stakes for women." The pressure on women to wed even in the modern day is very real and often relentless. Marriage is seen by many sectors of society as a means to elevate a woman's social status, a means of security, even a duty one must perform for the sake of family honor.