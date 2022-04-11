The Linda Lindas Slay at the L.A. Public Library With New Tiny Desk Set

The Linda Lindas are back at the L.A. Public Library, almost a year after their last set there went viral.

In May 2021, the quartet of punk rock teens—sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong and their friend Bela Salazar—performed a raucous set at the library to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month. The band's searing anthem "Racist Sexist Boy" particularly grabbed the nation's attention: The track was a perfectly-timed reflection of what young Asian women were dealing with in the midst of a COVID-era spike in hate crimes targeting the AAPI community.