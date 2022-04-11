KQED is a proud member of
The Linda Lindas Slay at the L.A. Public Library With New Tiny Desk Set

Rae Alexandra
A still from a concert by a punk rock quartet of young Asian-American women inside a library.
The Linda Lindas share a laugh during their April 2022 Tiny Desk concert at the L.A. Public Library. (NPR/YouTube)

The Linda Lindas are back at the L.A. Public Library, almost a year after their last set there went viral.

In May 2021, the quartet of punk rock teens—sisters Mila and Lucia de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong and their friend Bela Salazar—performed a raucous set at the library to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.  The band's searing anthem "Racist Sexist Boy" particularly grabbed the nation's attention: The track was a perfectly-timed reflection of what young Asian women were dealing with in the midst of a COVID-era spike in hate crimes targeting the AAPI community.

Before the 2021 library appearance, the band was best known for supporting Bikini Kill at some of the riot grrrl legends' 2019 reunion shows. In the months after going viral, The Linda Lindas signed to Epitaph Records and released their impressive debut album, Growing Up. The band's Tiny Desk set for NPR shows just how far the young Los Angeles residents have come in the last year, playing more polished hooks and harmonies with more precision. (Their humor and endearing between-song banter, however, remains just the same.)

You can watch the full set, which features "Growing Up," "Talking to Myself," "Why," "Cuántas Veces" (featuring Mila's drum teacher, Spencer Were) and "Racist, Sexist Boy," below.

