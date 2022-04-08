Concord's Own Comic-Con Brings a Third Year of Nerdy Fun

While it may not compare to the grandeur and scope of its much larger cousin in San Diego, Contra Costa Con 3 boasts an impressive panel of guests, collectors and toys in Concord on Sunday—and of course, cosplay is highly encouraged.

Celebrities in attendance include Eric Roberts (Julia Roberts' older brother), who has appeared in such films as The Dark Knight (2008) and TV's Doctor Who: The Movie (1996). Also on hand is Eliza Roberts (Eric's wife), a casting director for films and TV shows like National Lampoon's Animal House, Doctor Who: The Movie and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

For Star Wars fans, Charles Andrew Nelson will be in attendance. Nelson has portrayed Darth Vader since 1994 in projects like LucasArts' Star Wars: Dark Forces, Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire games, and the Special Edition of Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back. Lastly, one of the two Tusken Raiders in the original Star Wars movies, Alan Fernandes, will appear as a guest.

In keeping with comic-con tradition, expect booths galore with art, posters, cards, books, vintage video games, cosplay materials, comics and more. All in all, a fun event for comic, cosplay and sci-fi nerds, and plenty of family fun.

Contra Costa Con 3 gets underway Sunday, April 10, from 10am–4pm at the Hilton Concord Hotel Golden Gate Ballroom. Kids 10 and under are free. Details here.