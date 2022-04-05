Sarah Lancashire on Becoming Master—and Teacher—of French Cooking as Julia Child

Lancashire was born and raised in the U.K., so she wasn't quite as familiar with Child as American audiences were. Still, she says the challenge of making a cultural icon feel human came easy to her.

"The starting point has to be their humanity and their authenticity," she says. So she focused on the complicated person behind Child's unique voice and exuberant public persona.

"She's naturally very funny [but] I never approached the series as a comedy," Lancashire says. "I didn't really want that to be the launch pad."

"I needed to know specifically who Julia was when she was away from the cameras, when she wasn't on the show," says Lancashire. "The Julia behind closed doors. The Julia when she was with her friends, when she was with Paul. That, to me, is equally as important as trying to portray the woman in front of the camera."

The French Chef aired on WGBH and became a phenomenon, running for 10 seasons. By the time it ended in 1973, Child had cemented herself as a household name. She had mastered the art of French cooking and even co-wrote a book about it, appropriately titled Mastering the Art of French Cooking.

"She radiated sunshine and optimism, and I think that's why people wanted to watch her," says Lancashire. "She made them feel capable and competent. And she never judged at all."

In fact, Child insisted on keeping her phone number in the phone book so people could contact her if they had issues with one of her recipes.

"This is a woman who had no ego," Lancashire says. "This was not about celebrity. This was Julia as a teacher, and she wanted to ensure that her pupils could access her if they needed her."

Lancashire says, Child lived a "tremendously interesting" life.