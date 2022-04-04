She was always a sure thing for best new artist, plus she took home best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album, beating out heavy hitters Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in the process. But talks of a sweep in the big four categories—song of the year, record of the year, best new artist, album of the year—took a big hit right away. Song of the year went to Silk Sonic early in the telecast, and Rodrigo wound up only batting .250.

That said, she still had a good night: She got to give two speeches during the telecast and her performance of "drivers license" was enormously assured. At 19, she helped further establish herself as a force worthy of music's grandest stage.

3. Those 11 Jon Batiste nominations were no fluke.

Speaking of forces... bandleader, pianist and composer Jon Batiste was nominated across an astounding 11 different Grammy categories Sunday—including album of the year and record of the year, plus genres as far afield as jazz, R&B and contemporary classical. He'd won four trophies before the telecast even began, then locked down a fifth at the end of the night, when We Are won album of the year. Much of the pre-show chatter about this particular category was centered on Rodrigo, Eilish or a dark horse in the form of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Love for Sale. But in the end, the year's most decorated nominee took the night's biggest prize.

4. Jazmine Sullivan and Doja Cat broke major winless streaks...

R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan was 0-for-12 at the Grammys coming into Sunday—and seemed at serious risk of extending her winless streak to 15, in spite of Heaux Tales' status as one of 2021's best-loved albums. (NPR Music had it at No. 1 for the year.) But Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings" sneaked into a tie with Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open" for best R&B performance, and then Heaux Tales beat a powerhouse field—including Batiste's We Are—to take best R&B album.

Later, Doja Cat ended her own winless streak: She would have been 0-for-11 if "Kiss Me More"—her hit with SZA—hadn't taken the prize for best pop duo/group performance. Her emotional speech made it clear that the Grammy validation mattered.

5. ...but there were a few surprising shutouts.

Justin Bieber has never been a runaway Grammy favorite (he's only won twice in 22 nominations) so his 0-for-8 result on the night wasn't a massive surprise. But few saw Eilish's 0-for-7 evening coming—not that the superstar seemed to mind, given that she'd won an Oscar a week earlier and has never seemed to stake her happiness on awards anyway. Lil Nas X and Brandi Carlile each went 0-for-5 and had to console themselves with the knowledge that their live performances were characteristically fantastic.

6. The first hour was pretty mind-blowing.

The Grammys are, first and foremost, a three-and-a-half-hour infomercial for the music industry: They're meant to sweep across as many popular genres as possible, showcase the best those genres have to offer and attract the largest possible audience in the process. As such, it only makes sense that this year's Grammys were front-loaded to an immensely satisfying degree, with a string of superstars operating at the top of their game.

Silk Sonic kicked off the night with "777," a song about Las Vegas befitting the Grammy ceremony's new home, then gave way to five more slam dunks in the show's first hour—namely Rodrigo, J Balvin, BTS, Lil Nas X and Eilish. With six headliners packed into its first hour, the Grammys set the bar extraordinarily high early on.

7. The Grammys did what the Oscars couldn't...

Not only did Questlove get to accept an award for Summer of Soul without it being overshadowed by a violent temper tantrum, but the Grammys also did a far more effective job highlighting the plight of the Ukrainian people. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke via video about music and resilience before John Legend performed "Free" with the aid of musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. It was an elegant display and a good look for the Grammys.