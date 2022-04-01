At MoAD, David Huffman’s ‘Terra Incognita' Explores Black Trauma Among the Stars

The Traumanauts’ journey takes place outside of space and time. But Huffman's own use of the characters spans three decades and many mediums: from ceramics he sculpted as a graduate student at California College of the Arts in the ’90s to a live-action short film titled Tree Hugger that he shot in 2011. Pieces from each of these eras are present in the exhibition, though it leans heavily on paintings he created in the mid to late 2000s.

The human subjects provide the throughline, drawn in minimalist, precise, linear boundaries. Huffman grew up watching classic sci-fi movies, but notes that his style was inspired more by 1960s Japanese manga like Osamu Tezuka’s “Astro Boy”; Walt Disney’s animations of the same era; and ancient Egyptian wall art.

These figures are positioned against abstract, horizontal landscapes. At times, Huffman paints in silhouette. At others, he uses models to create more defined recurring imagery like basketballs, watermelons, burning churches and barren trees meant to evoke Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” according to the artist, who now lives in Oakland.

This mixing of techniques also extends to the application of paint to canvas. Huffman created his otherworldly atmospheres using a variety of techniques: stroking, blotting, dabbing, jabbing or dripping with his brush; layering his canvases with multiple generations of paint including oil, acrylic, watercolor and even glitter.

In doing so, Huffman says, he seeks to “fracture the continuity of time” in order to create “unencumbered spaces” for his Black cosmic travelers to “work some of their own issues of trauma out.” The Traumanauts do this in a host of ways: they play basketball, or wage war against their oppressors. They also hug trees, create music and tend to one another’s injuries.

Some of these works undoubtedly come from a place of deep despair, such as “Untitled (Katrina Studies),” a collection of images created by Huffman in 2006 accented only by insidious blots and swirls of paint in ominous shades of black, gray and white. In scenes reminiscent of famous photographs from Hurricane Katrina, the Traumanauts’ spacesuits don’t look out of place in Huffman’s post-apocalyptic approximation of New Orleans.

“I wanted people to see this as an otherworldly landscape, because there's not fully a map of the place, New Orleans, but it has leanings toward it,” Huffman said. “For me, Katrina signified a real urgent, hostile moment on Black culture and I wanted to show some of the absurdities and connections.”