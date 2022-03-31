It's a big night for jazz in San Francisco.

At 7:30pm on Thursday, March 31, SFJAZZ hosts a concert and ceremony to celebrate the recipients of this year's National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship: master bassist Stanley Clarke; lush, inventive vocalist Cassandra Wilson; indomitable drummer Billy Hart and New Orleans legend Donald Harrison, Jr.

While the free tickets for the in-person event at SFJAZZ's Miner Auditorium are already claimed, you can watch all the on-stage music, honors and action, starting at 7:30pm PST, below:

The concert will be hosted by 2018 NEA Jazz Master Diane Reeves. In addition to music by the honorees, additional performers include Ethan Iverson, Jeremiah Collier, Joe Dyson, Dan Kaufman, Salar Nader, Noriatsu Naraoka, Ruslan Sirota, Ben Street, and Mark Turner, as well as the SFJAZZ Collective and Skylar Tang, a 16-year-old trumpeter and a member of the SFJAZZ High School All-Stars.