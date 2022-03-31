See Grace Cathedral With Fresh Eyes on New Self-Guided Tour

I recently took myself around the loop of interactive screens, and honestly? The tour felt worth the fee. The abundance of facts shared about the cathedral will surprise most casual visitors, and delight any and all history nerds.

Here are just five nuggets I found out on the tour:

The Keith Haring altarpiece in the AIDS Memorial Chapel was a gift from Yoko Ono.

Thurgood Marshall is depicted in one of the cathedral's stained glass windows.

Thurgood Marshall is depicted in one of the cathedral's stained glass windows. After the 1906 earthquake, rector David J. Evans rescued holy objects from the burning Grace Church (then located at Stockton and California). Some of those relics are still used in Grace Cathedral services and communions today.

In 1934, Ansel Adams was hired by Grace's lead architect Lewis Hobart to take a series of portraits of the cathedral. Three of those photographs are currently on display, donated by Hobart's son.

The glowing ladder installation that's been in the cathedral since 2016 was co-created by Jim Campbell—the same artist responsible for turning the top of the Salesforce Tower into an LED display.

I'm barely even scratching the surface here.

Whether or not you think it's right to charge people to enter religious buildings is entirely up to you. Some cathedrals—like Notre Dame or the Sacré-Cœur in Paris—don't charge a dime. Others have no qualms about taking your lunch money—like London's St. Paul's (£16-£18), or Duomo Cathedral in Milan (€2-€17).