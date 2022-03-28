5 Most Unexpected Moments in Oscars' History

To make the event even more surreal, Western star John Wayne—who spent a large portion of his career pretending to slaughter Native Americans on-screen—was backstage wanting to remove Littlefeather before she spoke, according to an interview she gave in later years.

After the ceremony, Littlefeather read to journalists the full 15-page speech Brando had prepared. The speech is credited with bringing more attention to the Wounded Knee standoff between the Oglala and the United States government.

"Nothing to Hide"

Gay rights activist Robert Opel didn't worry too much about what he was going to wear to the 1974 Academy Awards, opting instead to streak the stage wearing nothing more than his mustache—just before the award ceremony announced the winner for best picture. Opel, no stranger to public nudity, would later bare it all at a Los Angeles City Council meeting—interrupting a debate on outlawing nudity on public beaches—and even run for president as a nudist under the slogan "Nothing to Hide."

After Opel's brief performance, host David Niven offered the devastating quip, "Isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?"

Sometimes the risk doesn't pay off

The most alarming part of this incident might be that it was planned. The 61st Academy Awards opened with an 11-minute song and dance number starring Rob Lowe and Eileen Bowman as Snow White and featured lavish costumes, plenty of sparkles, and little to no relevance to the rest of the show.

And the winner is...?

In 2012 a photograph of the still very alive film producer Jan Chapman was featured during the In Memoriam segment, and Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced that La La Land had won best picture. The cast and crew of the film, which had already won 12 other awards, were ecstatic as they crowded the stage. But after thanking his family and the Academy, producer Jordan Horowitz quickly returned to the microphone and announced that there had been a mistake: Moonlight had won best picture. Amid the chaos that ensued Beatty explained that he and Dunaway had been given the card from the previous award: Emma Stone, in La La Land.