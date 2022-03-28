I Met SFO's Giant Rabbit Alex the Great, and Everything is Better Now

It was 11am on a Wednesday when Alex the Great—a Flemish Giant—most recently rolled into SFO's international terminal. He arrived in his stroller, pushed by Josh Row, Alex's human roommate since Dec. 2020 and the person that brings Alex to all of his engagements. Alex remained effortlessly cool despite the immediate crowd that gathered around him to take turns petting him and posing for selfies. He took the time to greet each of them in turn. "I wouldn't be here without my fans," he told one (in my head). "The fans are what makes it all worthwhile."

"This is my first time meeting Alex," Sheryl Nashir, SFO's Director of Revenue and Development told me. "I feel immediately happier, and calmer, and delighted. His neck is like a built-in pillow."

Then it was my turn. Alex let me pet him for several minutes before half-hopping onto my lap and grinding his teeth together, which Row told me he does when he is happy. A wave of calm washed over me. And then it happened—Alex the Great began enthusiastically licking my wrist. Sweet validation!

I wasn't the only person whose day got better because of Alex the Great. Taliaferro Jones was traveling to Toronto with her two daughters that day. The trio had come to be with family in San Francisco at the very start of the pandemic, and they haven't been able to return home to Canada ever since.

"Today is going to be a stressful one. They haven't seen home in two years," Jones said about her girls, 12-year-old Mirabel and 8-year-old Mya. Seeing Mirabel's immediate rapport with Alex, Jones breathed a literal sigh of relief. "This is a great diversion," she said. "It's kind of a gift. Mirabel loves animals. I feel like maybe [Alex] is good luck for us."