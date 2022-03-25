The Newest Art Space in Santa Rosa is a Rolling Wall in a Suburban Garage

To lose two artist-run spaces in one year, let alone one month, is a tough blow to the Bay Area art scene, especially when those venues championed emerging artists and ambitious projects, and created with every event a much-needed sense of critical mass. So it was with a mixture of relief and excitement that I drove up to Santa Rosa a week later to visit a suburban garage.

Labor is a Medium, run by Daniel Glendening out of the home he shares with his wife, Emily, is an exhibition space of six-by-six feet. It’s a freestanding wall on wheels, turned to face the neighborhood during open hours, that will host three artists over its first season of programming.

The project space, Daniel writes on LiaM’s website, comes from “a desire to create a space to connect in community... To do that, we offer up what we have: a little bit of space, a little bit of time, and food. The pizza is always free.”

On Feb. 19, LiaM opened its inaugural show: Spacing Out by Breanne Trammell, who recently returned to her hometown of Fairfield from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Trammell’s work is a greatly enlarged and gridded-together image of the Daily Republic newspaper, centered on an ad she ran in its Jan. 12 issue. “The void is an endless source of love,” the classified reads, under an image of two heart-shaped links.

At first glance, the artwork of Spacing Out is a combination of ink and marbled paper, but it is also so much more. It extends in both time and space—into those past issues of the Fairfield daily newspaper, but also into the Glendenings’ present garage. Behind the freestanding wall, a table bears takeaway postcards, stickers, a broadsheet with Daniel’s eloquent writing about Trammell’s work and a black-and-white zine. (The original, taped-and-pasted-together copy of the zine is also on display.)