'Selena' Biopic Will Return to Theaters in April to Celebrate its 25th Anniversary

After its premiere 25 years ago, Selena is returning to theaters nationwide in celebration of the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

The biopic honoring the late 23-year-old singer is being re-released in movie theaters across the U.S. on April 7. Selena's family made the official announcement Monday on Facebook.

"Rediscover a family's story of dedication, perseverance and hope in breaking a male-dominated music genre and taking the world by storm," her family wrote in the announcement of the film's re-release.

The biopic, starring Jennifer Lopez as the late singer, tells the story of the Mexican-American Tejano music star who was on the verge of crossing over into the English-language market just before her murder by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, in 1995.

Saldivar was accused by Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla, of embezzling funds from Selena's fan club and her Selena Etc. boutiques.