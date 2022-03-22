NEA Jazz Master Maria Schneider Takes on Big Tech in Her Music and Advocacy

Schneider received an NEA Jazz Masters fellowship in 2019 at the age of 58, making her one of the youngest artists ever to receive the nation’s top jazz honor. She got her start apprenticing with Bob Brookmeyer and Gil Evans (who gained fame in the 1950s for a series of landmark orchestral collaborations with Miles Davis, including 1957’s Miles Ahead and 1959’s Porgy & Bess). She’s racked up seven Grammy Awards, including two for the orchestra’s latest album, 2020’s Data Lords, which was also a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize and album of the year in the NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll.

Several key members have been in the ranks since the orchestra was a seedling, though Schneider isn’t averse to making major changes, like bringing in drummer Johnathan Blake to take over from Clarence Penn, “who left so much space and changed my writing in such a beautiful way,” Schneider says. “Johnathan came in with such a different energy, and I’m still finding out what that’s doing to my sound. Drums change the whole trajectory.”

While Schneider doesn’t often explicitly evoke Duke Ellington, she is the maestro’s most direct descendent on the contemporary scene in the way she writes specifically for her orchestra’s idiosyncratic musical personalities. Guitarist Ben Monder (a recent addition to The Bad Plus), trumpeter Greg Gisbert and tenor saxophonist Donny McCaslin (who gained widespread notice outside of jazz for his work on David Bowie’s valedictory album Blackstar) are a some of the singular improvisers who have spent decades playing Schneider’s music.

Multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson, who’s been with Schneider from the very beginning, has gained further renown in recent years as a magisterial tenor saxophonist. But he’s essential to the orchestra’s rich tonality via his work on baritone sax. It’s a role reminiscent of Harry Carney, whose bari anchored the Ellington Orchestra for 47 years.

In the same way that the Ellington sound is unimaginable without Carney, Robinson defines the shading and contours of Schneider’s music, “which is all about sound and shape,” says Robinson, who also leads his own quartet with piano star Helen Sung at Yoshi’s on March 29.

“You have to shape everything. You can never just play the notes,” he explains. “She demands that everything be shaped and sculpted so everything belongs in the music at that moment in time. It’s like a landscape, and everything sits in the music like it just grew there.”