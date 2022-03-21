5 Books at the Intersection of Black Feminist Thought, Culture, and Politics

As a former host of The Thirst-Aid Kit, a podcast aimed at analyzing the intersection of sexual desire and popular culture, the way Perkins writes about her burgeoning sexuality and the awareness of how that's different when you're Black is particularly effective. She exposes the pervasive shaming around sex, and how it's not equally distributed. Societal rules differ by race (for Black girls versus white girls) and gender (for Black boys and Black girls). Too often, Black girls have been relentlessly shamed, and that formative personal experience has been reinforced by the culture.

That experience can be crushing. So, unlike the dearth of love stories for Black girls in film and television when Nichole was growing up: "There were plenty of sassy Black teenagers on television, in characters like Dee Thomas on What's Happening!! or Tootie on The Facts of Life. These girls always had a smart remark ready on their lips and got plenty of laughs, but just like in real life around my way, every crush they had led to lectures or scolds... Images of white girls in love came easily, but everywhere I turned Black girls were warned."

That passage is just one example of how Perkins' work blends passion and analysis. My list of highlights is endless. Like in a confessional conversation, albeit one that is as incisive as it is emotional, Perkins is adept at connecting personal experience to cultural and social practices.

Not everything hits perfectly, but there is no doubt that this memoir is very real and candid. The passages where Perkins writes about her family are also especially powerful. One part that just about broke me was Perkins' discussion with her aunt of Tenessee Williams' American classic, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Her insights resonated far and wide on her podcast, and readers will nod along to these words as well.

Carefree Black Girls by Zeba Blay

Though the concept spread like wildfire in 2013, the idea of the "carefree Black girl" was always more of an aspiration than reality. It spoke to a hunger and lack in the images and discourse around Black women. As author Zeba Blay notes in her book: "Social media has always been a great place for pretending, for playing, for projecting some idealized version of self. A way to hide in plain sight. I posted the selfie and the hashtag. An attempt to be carefree."

Expanding on the concept and archetype Blay originated, Blay's first book is similarly aspirational, but also deeper and more confessional. Carefree Black Girls: A Celebration of Black Women in Popular Culture is "a meditation on a single idea: what it means to be a Black woman and truly be 'carefree.'" With a clarity of mission that Blay executes masterfully, the book hangs together with admirable cohesion. One of the more personal subjects Blay explores is her struggle with depression, and the role that art and culture plays in her recovery: "Turning to art and turning to Black women has always been the road by which I come back to myself."

As personal as those revelations are, like the other authors on this list, Blay is also clear on the connections she makes to larger cultural trends and phenomena outside of herself. The stories she relates are specific, but not isolated. Staking a claim and underscoring her point in the most direct way possible, she writes, "Our stories are culturally and historically relevant."

There's beauty in Zeba Blay's style and substance in her ideas. I was struck by the poignance of her plea and how familiar it sounded: "Hopefully, whoever you are, reading this, you find inspiration in that beauty. And hopefully you are reminded that Black women are essential." That this message pops up so consistently across these books, and that so many of these authors feel it needs to be repeated, speaks volumes.

Bad Fat Black Girl by Sesali Bowen

Both manifesto and memoir, Sesali Bowen's Bad Fat Black Girl is another standout. It's written from the perspective of someone who's both a media scholar and activist, and it shows.

Like the other authors, Bowen weaves together observations about cultural expression with broader social attitudes and ideas. But there's more of an urgency and grit and an irrepressible, profane irreverence to a book titled Bad Fat Black Girl. Bowen also brings more of an outsider perspective. She grew up working class and she's not trying to aspire or fit into white-dominated "mainstream" culture.

Influenced by Joan Morgan's When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost (about reconciling feminism and hip-hop) and trap music, Sesali Bowen weaves together feminist theory and hip-hop analysis from the perspective of someone who loves and lives for it. Citing trap artists like Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane and Travis Porter alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Bowen articulates a vision of what she calls "trap feminism," a music and street-inflected ethos of empowerment. Despite trap being known as reductive, Bowen refused to "accept the idea that no good could come out of trap music. I wanted to reconcile the fact that some of my favorite trap songs made me, a queer Black woman, feel good, proud, and even inspired."