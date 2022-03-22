Cloaca’s Final Show is a Fitting Farewell to an Ambitious and Unruly Space

Founders faustini and Leese set out to showcase work that was of interest to them and that they were not seeing locally. They initially imagined an exchange between artists in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Over time, they expanded their geographic purview and with each iteration, have elaborated a treatise on what it means to be a technologically augmented human in the 21st century. The projects have ranged from video installations to performance to kinetic sound sculptures. Collectively, the exhibitions have focused on embodiment: the limits and finitude of the human body, fragmented bodies, the sensory extension of the body through sound, queer bodies, even the body beyond death.

One memorable project was Christie Blizard’s 2019 performance Le Nouveau Monde, in which the artist—wearing an Elle Fanning mask underneath an illuminated, polychromatic astronaut costume that recalled Seymour the Sea Monster, but more sublime and trippier—gyrated, genuflected and levitated to channel her near-death experience and the worlds she gained entry to as a result.

Blizard was just one of the many artists presented at Cloaca who worked at the intersection of various communities, blurring the boundaries of tribes and affiliations. Perhaps the most representative example of this was Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary artist Young Joon Kwak, who constructs mutable space where bodies untethered from prescriptive identities might reside. In 2019, an opening night performance by Xina Xurner (Kwak’s electronic-dance noise band), Beast Nest and Star Amerasu accompanied Shining Palimpsest, an installation dominated by the pink glow of a sinuous, chandelier-like sculpture.

The space and the curators’ vision equally lent themselves to more austere projects. In CHIMNEY CANE CANDY HOLE (2019), Craig Drennen conflated Santa Claus, who surreptitiously enters one’s home under the cover of night, with the Bandit, a character from Shakespeare’s least-regarded play, Timon of Athens. The narrative was woven through abstracted brick-framed voids, protruding candy-cane striped rods and a blurred video of St. Nick reciting his signature catch phrase incessantly. “Ho ho” has never been less jolly.

With artists such as Drennen and San Francisco-based artist Matt Borruso, visitors could most readily apprehend how the shed itself was a crucial element in conveying the artists’ intentions. Borruso’s 2018 installation, Hands and Feet and Their Supports, exacerbated the confines of the space and made the isolation of his forms palpable before even entering it. A pair of cast concrete feet sat atop a sparse metal pedestal; other body parts were suspended on narrow ledges attached to slender poles that ran from ceiling to floor. Some parts were human; others belonged to primates. The most intimately familiar shapes became alien in their fragmentation and interchangeability. Structures designed for display and reinforcement articulated voids instead.

The gallery’s scale was also the crux of what made Cloaca so enticing a place to experience sound-based work, which expands both the limits and perceptions of the body. Most recently, this past fall, Cloaca featured self-built electronics and kinetic sculptures by Victoria Shen, a local music performer and instrument-maker investigating the textural and spatial qualities of sound. She creates appendage-like instruments, such as Needle Nails, which are acrylic nails embedded with turntable styluses. Her installation at Cloaca featured the highly sensitive analog synthesizers she designed to respond to minute changes in their environment, producing a tonal chaos that circumvents the traditional meanings we imbue in aural experiences.

Shen’s amorphous rendering of the space around us differs radically from Conlon’s elaborate architecture that we bend ourselves around. Yet both possess and convey a hyperawareness of the appendages and structures that shape bodily awareness within a chosen environment. We would be adrift without such scaffolding even as we seek to defy or transcend it.

Not a eulogy

When Conlon’s exhibition closes on April 24, it will not signal an end to Cloaca Projects, just its gallery programming. True to the work that it has championed, Cloaca is refashioning its own nature. Under faustini’s continued direction, it will foreground web-based collaborations in the future. This is not a eulogy, then, and there is no need for a lament.

Instead, it is an exhortation for the weirdness and potential that exists in unexpected places; a call to pay attention to the passages that yield our messiest, unshapely ruminations; and a reminder to not shy away from the extremes of sensory perception. It is at these intersections that we see evidence of everything we’ve done and start picking out the seeds for how we begin again.