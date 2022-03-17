Amy Schumer Branches Out (But Retains Her Hell-Raising Spirit) in 'Life & Beth'

But such are the perils of ambition, and I admire those willing to risk them. Take one of my favorites, Amy Schumer. Her series Inside Any Schumer was one of the indispensable shows of the last decade: a hilarious, raunchy, take-no-prisoners program with a steely feminist core.

Yet rather than keep making that series forever, she pushed herself in new directions—writing and starring in the hit film Trainwreck, braving dramatic movie roles, even doing a cooking show with her husband. Now, she's created and stars in an enjoyable new Hulu series, Life & Beth, about a woman in her late 30s trying to get back in touch with who she really is.

Schumer plays Beth Jones, a hard-drinking wine rep in New York who doesn't really like her job or her gung-ho jerk of a boyfriend. Then something happens that shakes her like a personal earthquake. Deciding to stop being, as she puts it, "the passive passenger in the car of her life," she begins a voyage of self-discovery.