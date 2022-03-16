Saweetie Draws on Her Roots to Make Rap That's More Personal

The saying goes that you have your whole life to make your first album, but Saweetie would like to know where everyone else is finding the time.
The 28-year-old rapper is nominated for two awards at this year's Grammys: Best New Artist, and Best Rap Song for her Doja Cat collaboration "Best Friend." And much like last year's winner in both of those categories, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, it's all before releasing her debut album, the persistently-delayed Pretty Bitch Music, now scheduled to drop this summer.
At this tone-setting moment in the scant few months before her debut, Saweetie is going back to basics to rekindle her creative spirit.
Sitting down at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood recently, Saweetie says that for the first time in her professional career, she finally has some time scheduled to shut out the world and work on her album with no distractions.
"Because everything else was spot recorded—in between photo shoots, in different cities, during a hectic schedule," she says. "The reason why I wrote so well during those freestyle days—I mean, yeah, I wasn't making that much money—but I had all this free time on my hands."