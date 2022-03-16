Saweetie Draws on Her Roots to Make Rap That's More Personal

Part of the struggle to accept her successes also comes from the gap between where she is now and where she wants to be, and just how steep the learning curve has been as she's built her professional career over the last three and a half years since her signing.

In sports, Saweetie explains, "If you make the team, there is a whole infrastructure and experienced professional team that's going to guide a rookie to becoming a mature, grown athlete." But in music, an artist is on their own, with success depending on their business savvy and how well they hire people who can help them execute their ideas, put them in touch with the right opportunities, and leverage their careers. "The artist's business is what the artist makes it," she says.

Saweetie returns to the topic of her team often, and just how much of her momentum going forward relies on building it up to a point where she has both undisturbed time to work on her music and a schedule planned out far enough in advance to get hands-on with creative treatments for music videos months before their release, instead of just a few weeks.

But Saweetie is also learning to find an equilibrium between the hustle and her health.

"I had a really crazy, chaotic schedule last year, like no breaks, not sleeping, very dehydrated, very draining," she says. While on a trip to Turks and Caicos at the end of 2021, during which she practiced the time-honored spiritual cleanse of cutting off her hair, Saweetie says three important words came to her: breaks, boundaries and balance.

She started practicing meditation and reiki and being more mindful of the energy she expends. "I need to fill my cup back up, because if it's empty, then I'm running on E and that's not good for my soul, my body or my mental health," she says.

Much in the same way that Saweetie is recentering herself by filtering out negative energies and focusing on the positive, she says the title of her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, comes from a desire to transform two words with negative connotations for women into something meaningful and empowering.