Peptoc, a New Hotline Voiced by Healdsburg Kids, Will Brighten Your Day

Back at the start of the pandemic, when San Francisco commenced its first stay at home order, I compiled a list of "hotlines to bling as the lockdown kicks in." (This feels like a good time to apologize for that part in the beginning where I very confidently stated that shelter in place was going to last three weeks... Ahem.) Now, as mask and vaccination mandates get lifted in the city—almost exactly two years to the day after the original shutdown—there's a brand new phoneline to call when you're trying not to bawl. It's called Peptoc and it is an unfiltered joy provider.

Dreamed up by art teacher Jessica Martin and artist Asherah Weiss, the bilingual line is voiced by the charismatic students (ages 5-12) of West Side Elementary school in Healdsburg. And they are just as adorable and inspiring as you might imagine.

Calling Peptoc on (707) 998-8410 gives you five options:

Press one if you're feeling, "mad, frustrated or nervous." Here, callers will find excellent advice from students that encourages, among a wide array of options, pillow punching, ice cream consumption and trampolining. (Whether or not you attempt all three of these at once is entirely up to you.)

Press two if you, "need words of encouragement and life advice." Callers here can enjoy messages about gratitude, happiness and self-belief. (Shout out to the kid who says "Bro! You're looking great!"—it made my whole entire week.)