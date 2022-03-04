'Reading Rainbow' is Getting a Reboot Without LeVar Burton

Reading Rainbow is about to get a reboot tailored to a generation of kids who rarely get their entertainment from broadcast TV. Streaming live this Sunday on the platform Looped, Reading Rainbow Live is described as an interactive "event" full of music, dancing and games.

One glaring omission: LeVar Burton who helped make the brand famous.

"Butterflies in the sky..." was the musical cue for young fans that another episode of the original Reading Rainbow was about to start. Beginning in 1983, the PBS series was on the air for more than 20 years, winning multiple Emmys and a Peabody Award.

This time around, Reading Rainbow Live will be hosted by a handful of 20 somethings, dubbed The Rainbows. Creative director Amy Guglielmo says young viewers will be able to interact with the cast. "We have an opportunity through Looped to have kids pop in from home, sort of like a souped up Zoom party," she says.