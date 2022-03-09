Evan Rachel Wood Bares Her Scars in New Documentary About Marilyn Manson

It’s impossible to fathom where Wood found the strength to put this documentary out into the world. Especially when it so clearly shows her still processing everything that’s happened. In one moment we see Wood standing her ground as an empowered and determined activist, trying to make a difference for women everywhere. In the next, we see her caught off-guard, shaking or sobbing as a sound or a piece of evidence hurls her back into her past.

Nowhere is the schism in Wood’s daily existence clearer than in a scene in which she collapses into violent sobs after successfully extending the statute of limitations for domestic violence in California. In the courtroom, she is a stoic warrior. Outside its doors, she resembles a broken child. Understanding that the former wouldn’t exist without the latter is painful to witness.

Wood uses the word “scared” in Phoenix Rising more than she probably realizes, and more than I could count. And in giving us access to her day-to-day life, Wood also gives the viewer a glimpse of the lingering terror and insecurity with which all survivors of domestic violence continue to live. When authorities begin building a case against Manson, for example, we see Wood flee her home for a secret, safer location. (You have to wonder: What about the women who don’t have somewhere else to go?) We see her and fellow activist Illma Gore moving boxes of evidence to avoid detection by Manson. At one point she explains that Manson has “made it clear that if I ever said anything, he would come after me. He once said he would fuck up my whole family and ... he would start with my dad.”

It’s excruciating to watch Wood describe how Manson’s power as both an icon and an employer prevented numerous bystanders from intervening to assist her and, presumably, the women who came after her. At one point, Wood says Manson flew into a violent rage on tour, and physically dragged her into a hotel room against her will. Wood says a trusted crew member—someone she considered a friend—watched this happen and looked the other way, even as she pleaded for help.

The scars from such incidents are so deep that when witnesses admit in the documentary that they were aware of the alleged abuse as it was happening, Wood’s reaction is not one of anger. Rather, she’s palpably relieved to finally have her story corroborated. When one of Manson’s former assistants, Dan Cleary, speaks up on Twitter to back up Wood’s version of events—and the stories of other Manson survivors he knew—she weeps to finally have someone from Manson’s inner circle in her corner. (Cleary appears in Phoenix Rising at a meeting of survivors.) When crew members from Manson’s infamous “Heart Shaped Glasses” music video come forward to state that Wood was abused on set, she screams “Yes!” even while visibly shaken.