'The Dropout' Dares to Ask: How Did Theranos Get Away With All This?

Sure, the show, from Liz Meriwether (who made New Girl), looks at Holmes' early life and her relationship with her parents (Elizabeth Marvel has great fun as her mother) and brother. It traces her relationship with the much older Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews), who would eventually be her boyfriend, second-in-command at Theranos, and fellow defendant. But in those sections, it's a little more on rails and less intriguing, especially for people who have read a lot about her. The tone in the early going is uneven, too: Efforts to tackle the story of family friend Richard Fuisz (William H. Macy) and his long legal battle with Theranos don't really work; they're a little too silly, despite the presence of Macy and the great Mary Lynn Rajskub as his wife.

Stephen Fry does good work in these early sections as Ian Gibbons, an experienced scientist (unlike Elizabeth Holmes) who was part of Theranos from practically the beginning, who was fired, rehired, and then demoted from the lab he loved. But as good as he is, and as compelling as his story is, he plays it very straight and the tone of his story is sad rather than funny—so he doesn't always seem to belong in the same show as Macy and Rajskub.

The Walgreens problem

Where The Dropout finds its groove is where it leans into the drama, and sometimes the darker comedy, of questions like how Holmes got "wellness centers" into a chain the size of Walgreens when her tech didn't work. How does that happen? Surely, they had the capacity to determine that she wasn't able to simply put a machine in front of them, prick a finger, and have it perform routine bloodwork.

This plays out in an darkly funny middle stretch that spotlights four exceptional and reliable actors: Alan Ruck as "Doctor Jay," the Walgreens executive trying to get Holmes' wellness centers approved; Josh Pais as Wade, Jay's more skeptical boss; Andrew Leeds as Roland, Wade's right-hand man; and the always welcome Rich Sommer as Kevin Hunter, a lab expert brought in to make sure everything is legit. This section of the tale wisely turns to one of the oft-asked questions about Theranos—why didn't anybody know something was wrong?—and reframes it around the truth, which is that a great many people knew something was wrong. The question is not why nobody knew; it's why the people who knew were not able to stop Holmes' ascent sooner.

Greed, for lack of a better word, is boring

Getting too deeply into the question of what makes greedy and grasping people act greedy and grasping can be surprisingly dull. Greed is fundamental; it explains itself. The Dropout doesn't suggest that Holmes is an uncomplicated person or has led an uncomplicated life: it deals with the sexual assault she reported when she was in college, and it portrays Balwani as a bully and a manipulator, which was part of her defense at her trial. But it resists any conclusion that these are the reasons she was deceiving people about the tech.

She was deceiving people because she wanted, wanted, wanted—she especially wanted to do something huge that would make her the Steve Jobs of health care. (The degree to which society would be better off refusing to give money to anybody who wants to be the Steve Jobs of anything is intriguing to contemplate.) And wanting to do something huge that will make you rich is not new and not that interesting; that's the part you will see in other series, whether you see it in Uber's Travis Kalanick, or WeWork's Adam Neumann, or even Anna Delvey.