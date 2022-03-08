5 Long-Lost San Francisco Attractions the City Should've Kept

On Dec. 14, 1895—the same year the ride opened—the San Francisco Examiner reported: "The amphibious boats were sent flying after one another down the chute into the pond as fast and full as safety would permit. Many went to watch only, and then seeing what an exhilarating sport the chuting was for others, decided to try it themselves."

The ride was 350 feet long, 70 feet tall and ran up to 60 miles per hour. It was a bargain, too, charging kids a nickel and adults a dime (about $3 in 2022 money) to ride. The Chutes were incredibly popular, but were moved to Fulton Street (between 10th and 11th) in 1902. Another version located at Ocean Beach was the launching pad for Playland at the Beach.

The Gravity Pleasure Railroad

An ad was placed in the San Francisco Examiner on Dec. 12, 1884, advertising the city's newest attraction. Under the all caps title "ROLLER COASTER," the notice read:

The California Gravity Railroad Co. SOMETHING NEW UNDER THE SUN. A sled-ride down hill without snow! Great sport! Physicians recommend it! Bring your family and enjoy yourselves. Open day and evening. Electric Lights.

The 25-foot-high thrill ride was 200 feet in diameter and situated at the intersection of 8th and Mission Streets. Opened Nov. 27, 1884, the Gravity Railroad was designed to operate under its own weight. Each car held 10 to 12 passengers, and was pushed down the steepest part of the track at great speed, the momentum of which would propel it back up again to where it had started. It cost five cents to ride. Sadly, the gravity railroad didn't last long. It was destroyed in May 1887 by a fire that started in a nearby candy store.

Woodward's Gardens

Open in the Mission District between 1866 and 1891, Woodward's Gardens was completely bananas. In addition to its botanical gardens, art gallery, zoo, aquarium and four museums, it also featured live music and housed a variety of curiosities, including "haunted" windows from North Beach, a stuffed two-headed calf, and an insect display. (Special guest appearances—from the likes of "Chang, the Chinese Giant" and "Admiral Dot, a perfect man in miniature"—also made the venue extremely popular at a time when society had few qualms about such shows.)