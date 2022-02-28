Five Big Takeaways From the SAG Awards—and What They Might Mean for the Oscars

The Screen Actors Guild Awards happened on Sunday night—the first of the guilds to give out their big prizes this season. The guilds—your Screen Actors Guild, but also your Directors Guild and your Producers Guild and your Writers Guild—make particularly interesting predictors of Oscar season (unlike, for instance, the Golden Globes), because they are chosen by some of the same voters. That can make guild awards solid predictors, or at least as solid as any. For instance, before Parasite won what was originally considered a longshot best picture Oscar two years ago, it picked up a win at the SAG Awards, and that's when its win for best picture started to look like a shot that was not quite so long.
So what can we take away from Sunday night's wins?