Five Big Takeaways From the SAG Awards—and What They Might Mean for the Oscars

The film has been on a bit of a roller-coaster: When it came out at Sundance, it was lauded and sold for a ton of money; hopes were high. But maybe because it sold to Apple TV, still a service that doesn't have the reach of something like Netflix, and maybe because its theatrical release came in August, when theatrical attendance was still pretty rickety, it seemed to fade a little in the public consciousness.

Until recently, it felt to me—this, admittedly, is my extremely unscientific gut instinct—that best picture would probably go to either Power of the Dog or Don't Look Up, but it's easy to wonder whether CODA might sneak in there. A crowd-pleaser does, after all, sometimes please just enough of the crowd.

3. Will Smith may be close. Will Smith has been nominated for Oscars twice before, for The Pursuit of Happyness and Ali. Some of his other performances have felt, for lack of a better word, awards-y, but have not been nominated: your Concussion, your Seven Pounds, and so forth. This year, he's nominated for King Richard. He's already won the Golden Globe—but as we've discussed in the past, that doesn't tell you much. Now, however, he's won the SAG Award, which advances the notion that we may be looking at the Will Smith Oscar year.