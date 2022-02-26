‘If Cities Could Dance’ is Back! Watch the Season 5 Trailer

KQED’s Webby Award­­-winning video series If Cities Could Dance is back for Season 5, premiering Wednesday, March 2. The series travels across the country and collaborates with local filmmakers to showcase artists who celebrate, add to and transform their city’s cultural traditions through dance.

In each episode, dancers use historical landmarks, favorite murals and the streets of their hometowns as their stage, moving to the rhythm of their city’s past, present and future. This season, meet dynamic movement artists representing San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Sacramento; Tucson; Phoenix; Austin; and Columbus as they share intergenerational stories of creativity and resilience, and blaze new paths for younger generations of dancers.

Bay Area artists featured in this season include Sacramento resident and Taiko master Tiffany Tamaribuchi, founder of North America's first all-female taiko ensemble, and San Francisco’s Sean Dorsey, the nation's first touring transgender modern dance choreographer.

Subscribe on YouTube and never miss an episode!