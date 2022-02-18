Netflix's 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' is (Mostly) Genius

Here is where jeen-yuhs really pulls us into Kanye's world—in one key scene, he walks the halls of Roc-A-Fella's New York headquarters, jumping into offices to perform his songs for random executives. He has to pull out his retainer to spit rhymes properly.

Kanye eventually admits to the camera that he's not like typical MCs. At a time when gangsta rap is hot, he hasn't got street cred as an outlaw. He talks openly about being a momma's boy. He raps onstage wearing a backpack.

"My mother's an English teacher and she used to cultivate me," he adds, noting that his dad was a Christian marriage counselor. "I feel like I can't sell to you that I'm finna come up and take your life...just because I think that's hot or what's industry-ready."

Speaking of Kanye's mother, Donda West; her presence casts a long shadow. Even casual fans know how much she has influenced his music, and in the first two installments of jeen-yuhs, we see them together a lot. It's obvious how her doting, powerful belief in Kanye fuels his own outrageous self-confidence (the second episode opens with home video footage of Kanye, at about 13 years old or so, rapping confidently at a family gathering).

When she dies of coronary artery disease and other factors in 2007—the docuseries features audio of the 911 call—jeen-yuhs implies this loss presages a troubling series of issues for Kanye, whose public outbursts grow more erratic after his mother's passing.

Seeing the real stories behind a legend

Fans will see behind the scenes of key moments in Kanye's legend. After he finally got signed by Roc-A-Fella, the rapper was in a 2002 car accident which broke his jaw in three places—leading him to create a song while his mouth was still wired shut, called Through the Wire.

The docuseries' second installment shows Kanye meeting with his dentist, pushing his recovery strategy to get back to work, while also filming footage that would be used in the song's video. Because his record label wouldn't spend money on his album, Kanye is also shown recording with friends, including Jamie Foxx, who had a professional-level studio in his home, complete with an engineer.

As he plays an early version of Through the Wire for super-producer Pharrell Williams—who flips out when he hears it—you can't help but wonder: Why doesn't Kanye's label see how big this record is going to be? Eventually, Kanye spends $30,000 of his own money to make the song's video, with Simmons and Ozah in the directors' chairs; the video's success convinces Roc-A-Fella to finally step up and finance production for his debut record.

That album—2004's The College Dropout—would eventually sell more than 3 million copies and be nominated for 10 Grammy awards.

More than filling out stories behind Kanye's legend, these scenes show how the rapper constantly bet on his own talent and vision—even when few others shared that confidence. Whenever anyone doubted his skills or his promise, he was ready to slap a cassette tape in a machine and rap in their face until they got the message.

Unfortunately, as his career blew up, Kanye became less interested in having his old friends around to film him. The growing distance produces less intimate footage, turning jeen-yuhs' third episode into a grab bag collection of headlines centered on Kanye's erratic behavior.

(In one embarrassing moment at a Grammys afterparty, Kanye keeps calling Simmons by his friend Chike Ozah's name, reinforcing how far outside his inner circle the filmmakers had found themselves.)