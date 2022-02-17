We’ve Got the Names of SFMOMA’s 2022 SECA Art Award Finalists

The 16 finalists for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s 2022 SECA Art Award became public on Wednesday to a flurry of cheers from Bay Area art fans.

The award will result in a museum exhibition and publication for a handful of these artists. Finalists were selected from a pool of nominees by co-curators Andrea Nitsche-Krupp and Jovanna Venegas, assistant curators in the museum’s media arts and contemporary art departments, respectively.

The finalists are:

Indira Allegra

Binta Ayofemi

Saif Azzuz

Sydney Cain

Maria Guzmán Capron

Jeffrey Cheung

Guillermo Galindo

Dana Hemenway

Heesoo Kwon

Cathy Lu

Alison O’Daniel

Marcel Pardo Ariza

Gregory Rick

Leila Weefur

Chelsea Wong

Maryam Yousif

The artists represent a broad range of contemporary practices, including performance, painting, sculpture, textile work, filmmaking, experimental sound, photography, ceramics and digital art. (One of the finalists, Heesoo Kwon, has even created an NFT, an arena of art making SFMOMA has not yet waded into.) Nearly all are artists of color.