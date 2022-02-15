Sha'Carri Richardson Sees a Double Standard in Allowing Kamila Valieva to Compete

Richardson, who like Valieva was favored to win a medal in her sport, also noted a stark difference in how their positive tests were handled. While the Russian star failed a test that was submitted in December, she somehow avoided a suspension.

News of the positive test only began to trickle out after Valieva helped her team win a gold medal in Beijing. In contrast, Richardson said, her drug test result quickly became public knowledge. "My name & talent was slaughtered to the people," she added.

Valieva is being allowed to compete in Beijing under a cloud of suspicion—and in an extraordinary move, the International Olympic Committee says that if the Russian star wins, a medal ceremony won't take place until a doping investigation is completed. That could thrust the singles competition into the same limbo that has held up medals for the team event, in which Russia took gold and the U.S. silver.

Richardson's suspension just before the Tokyo Olympics triggered an outpouring of support for her and criticism for anti-doping rules, particularly because cannabis has shed much of the stigma it once carried. Dozens of U.S. states have legalized its use to some degree.

Dr. Michael Joyner, a physician and researcher on exercise physiology at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, told NPR last July that he was surprised at how weak the scientific evidence is for banning cannabis in athletes.