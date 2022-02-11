A Reissue Helps Revive Joseph Hansen's Series About a Tough, Gay Detective

Because the series progresses through time, you should start with the first one, Fadeout, which introduces us to Brandstetter, an honest, hard-nosed World War II vet. As the story begins, his company has sent him to the ranch town of Pima, Ariz., to investigate the case of a radio personality named Fox Olson who has disappeared after a mysterious automobile mishap. If he's committed suicide, they won't have to pay the insurance.

Naturally, Brandstetter is soon caught in the usual crime-story briar patch, where one murder leads to another and the key to everything lies hidden in the past. Just as naturally, the dogged Brandstetter must work his way through a whole range of potential killers, from Olson's hard-edged wife to the bullying local mayor whom Olson was hoping to unseat. And is Olson's adoring young assistant really as sweet as she seems?

Hansen unfolds all this with taut economy, yet he's equally deft in his handling of Brandstetter's private life. Unlike most crime writers, he makes his hero's personal life essential.

Fadeout has the confidence to treat Brandstetter's gayness matter-of-factly. We learn that he is mourning his longtime lover, a decorator, who has recently died; we see him go to a gay bar and hang out with his best friend, a lesbian named Madge who's overly susceptible to lovely young women; and we watch him being wooed by a cute young fella he just may sleep with. Through it all, Brandstetter displays the virile, no-nonsense romanticism of a Humphrey Bogart character.