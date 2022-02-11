Classical Music Has a Diversity Problem. What Does the Solution Look Like?

The project, a 10-year partnership between the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and San Francisco Symphony, aims to spotlight existing talent and nurture the next generation of Black composers in the U.S. While the EBCP doesn’t have the word “competition” in its name, it functions as one. The project has sparked a conversation about how much further classical music has to go to become truly equitable, and whether competitions are an effective tool to promote diversity.

Facing classical music’s whiteness

“Historically, composers of color have had a much harder time getting their music performed and workshopped,” says Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, chair of the EBCP selection committee and the San Francisco Symphony’s resident conductor of engagement and education. “[The] project is an attempt to address some of that, and to provide points of access to young people from a community that has often previously been denied access.”

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music and the San Francisco Symphony launched the EBCP in the aftermath of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, which helped set off a racial reckoning within arts organizations nationwide. Major orchestras finally began to grapple with an ongoing problem: their failure to truly reflect their surrounding communities, both in concert programs and on stages.

“There’s an assumption that a composer is someone who is of European descent and usually a male,” says Trevor Weston, who received the first-place EBCP commission in 2021. “Visibility is important so that people understand that this tradition has always included people of different backgrounds.”

Weston received a $15,000 commission to compose a new work for the San Francisco Symphony, a rare opportunity for a contemporary composer. Due to the applicant pool’s strength, the selection committee named three additional finalists—Bingham, Shawn Okpebholo and Sumi Tonooka. Each received an $8,000 commission to compose a work for the National Brass Ensemble, Oakland Symphony and San Francisco Conservatory of Music, respectively. The competition is accepting applications for its next cohort through Feb. 14.

The four winners have also been receiving mentorship from San Francisco Symphony Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen; Edwin Outwater, the music director of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music; and Bartholomew-Poyser. (Bartholomew-Poyser replaced Michael Morgan, the beloved Oakland Symphony conductor—and one of the few Black music directors at a major orchestra—who died last year.)

The EBCP’s application guidelines encourage a degree in music performance, composition or “equivalent experience.” Such requirements can narrow down the pool of applicants to those who have taken more traditional career paths, says T. Carlis Roberts, a composer and former assistant professor of music at UC Berkeley. (Indeed, most of 2021’s winners aren’t exactly “emerging” artists. With the exception of Bingham, all are 40 or older and recognized in their field. The 2022 competition focuses on composers under 35.)

“It seems to me that setting it up where there is this call, a narrow funnel for a couple people to get in on the program, is a setup for tokenization, versus really creating greater access on a broader scale,” says Roberts, who identifies as Black and mixed race.

Roberts says organizations that want to create equity, access and diversity should think about just what measures they are willing to take. “Does it mean having brown faces within the same frameworks and roles that have existed?” Roberts says. “Or do you really create a new type of musical conversation?”

For Roberts, the answer seems to be the latter. To truly be diverse, he says, organizations should help lead the way in creating a “new terrain” that no longer exclusively centers Western art music. Ultimately, Roberts hopes to see a restructuring of the entire performing arts industry. Often, large, majority white-led arts organizations receive multi-million dollar endowments while community groups that primarily serve communities of color scramble for limited funds.

Bartholomew-Poyser’s approach is slightly different. He’s spent a lot of time thinking about ways to increase diversity in the arts, and has crafted a list of questions for arts organizations to ask themselves when considering its equity work. He calls it the “perfect fifths of diversity,” and it consists of five questions: Who is playing? Whose work is being played? Who’s listening? Who’s deciding? How are people treating each other as they do all of this?