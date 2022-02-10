Olympic Figure Skaters' Medals Are in Limbo Over a (New) Russian Doping Scandal

Valieva returned to the ice Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday. Her absence had led to speculation that she might have been suspended—but Olga Ermolina, a press officer of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, told media outlets that Valieva is not under an Olympic suspension. That implies Valieva will compete in the women's single competition, which begins on Tuesday.

The teams' medal ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee (who won gold), the U.S. (silver) and Japan (bronze) was called off on Tuesday because of what officials describe as a "legal issue." As of Thursday, the medals remain in limbo. If Russia's win is thrown out, fourth-place Canada would gain a spot on the podium and the U.S. would rise to take the gold.

The high-profile case is a test of the Olympics' ideals of the fairness and integrity of sport, according to USOPC board chairwoman Susanne Lyons.