It’s a Wednesday night in San Francisco, and I’m sitting in pitch-black darkness. In one minute, I’m sailing on the sea, and the next minute I’m in an airplane with loose, squeaky wings. Eventually I’m floating through a glass factory. Then the lights come up, and I’m back in a futuristic-looking room on Bush Street, snapped out of my reverie.

Since its opening in 1967, this room, Audium, has been one of San Francisco’s most adventurous first dates. Billing itself as a “theater of sound,” Audium hosts attendees in a circle and pipes experimental music, noises, and soundscapes out of the walls, floor and ceiling in total darkness. Call it surround-sound gone berserk.

Or, in the words of Audium’s director David Shaff: “There’s 176 speakers, we turn the lights out, and you listen for an hour, and hopefully it takes you somewhere.”

For over 50 years, the sound composition at Audium was programmed by founder Stan Shaff; in 2018, his son David began sharing the control booth. Now, Audium’s first-ever residency program is providing the Bay Area’s deep listeners with new work by three young Bay Area artists: Victoria Shen, Alexa Burrell, and Noah Berrie. And the final rehearsal for New Voices is any indication, they’ve brought a fresh approach and truly imagined Audium as, in the words of Shaff, a “composable being” unto itself.

Shen’s Terpsichore is an homage to Audium, mixing her own analog background as a builder of modular synthesizers with the space’s new digital setup. A(void Fire) by Alexa Burrell is an “Afro-surrealist techno-horror fairytale” influenced by surviving the 2016 Ghost Ship warehouse fire, and the 2017 wildfires that burned down her mother’s house. And Noah Berrie’s Organ Music draws on voice, skin textures and other “bodily things,” with a custom-built instrument to augment the soundscape.