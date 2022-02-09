How Black Activists Used Lynching Souvenirs to Expose American Violence

"I think that for me, this story is so much about the participants of the lynching, more so than of the people who had been victimized," Turner said. "I think oftentimes we think that lynchings are these spontaneous events, right? That a group of men in the woods decide to suddenly lynch someone. But these were planned events."

These community events weren't just the work of the infamous Ku Klux Klan, but of ordinary people from all social classes, Turner said.

In an interview with All Things Considered, Turner spoke about the how photos from these events became postcards, how the postcards then became tools in anti-lynching campaigns, and the parallels with recent killings of Black men in America.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

Adrian Florido: "Token Of A Great Day"—why that title?

Turner: "Token Of A Great Day" actually comes from a handwritten message on the back of one of these lynching postcards. And it speaks to the attitude and the viewpoint of many of the participants at these public spectacle lynchings. You know, these postcards were mementos. They were souvenirs from these events. And so for some, they were a token of a great day.

Something that surprised me watching your film was to learn that at the places where an upcoming lynching had been announced, photographers would strike deals with town officials to get a prime spot at the front of the crowd. These photographs and these postcards became a whole industry.

Exactly. And in the film, there's one particular lynching that we focus in on. It's the story of Jesse Washington, who was lynched in 1916 in Waco, Texas. And his lynching took place at city hall.

And the town photographer—his name was Fred Gildersleeve—actually worked with the local government to find a place to photograph the lynching that would take place. And these photographs that Gildersleeve took were later turned into postcards that were sold in the community.

Why did these pictures get turned into postcards? Why were people clamoring for these souvenirs from these events?

Really, it was a way, I think, to sort of relive that experience of attending the lynching, right? And that sense of power and control, as historian Leigh Raiford talks about in the film. And it was also a way to disseminate that experience and to share that experience with friends and family.