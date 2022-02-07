Kamila Valieva, 15, is the First Woman to Land a Quad in Olympic History

At 15, Kamila Valieva's hobbies include dancing, drawing—and setting world records.
On Monday, the teenage elite athlete landed one of the hardest jumps in figure skating—a jump that is so difficult, no other woman had ever landed it at an Olympics before—then she did it a second time.
The 15-year-old skater for the Russian Olympic Committee team landed a storied quadruple jump twice during the free skate portion of the team event Monday. Her performance helped her team nab the gold medal, the United States won silver, and Japan took the bronze medal.