Kamila Valieva, 15, is the First Woman to Land a Quad in Olympic History

Other news from the Olympics this weekend

American alpine ski star Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a rare fall during the giant slalom, knocking her out of one of her best events. She still has four more Olympic events.

"The snow was just incredible to ski on. Oh my gosh, it's just really nice, but if you do any small errors, you really can't get away with it," Shiffrin said after the fall. "As you can see, I got the worst of it on that turn."

The snow is all man-made this year, and athletes are getting adjusted to its feel and consistency, all while competing on the highest levels.

It's relatively novel now, but artificial snow at the Olympics might soon be entirely the norm. Past Olympics in Pyeongchang, Sochi and Vancouver deployed artificial snow after unseasonably un-snowy weather. As climate change intensifies, experts say human-made snow is likely going to be a part of all future Olympic alpine events.