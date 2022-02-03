Why a 20-year Effort by the NFL Hasn't Led to More Minorities in Top Coaching Jobs

To be sure, the current record on minority hires for the top coaching job is a low-water mark for the league. Things were better at the end of the 2010-2011 season, and again in 2017-2018, with a quarter of the head coaching positions held by minorities. But there have been other lows, too: the Detroit Lions were fined $200,000 for violating the policy soon after it took effect. And nearly a decade later, in 2012, there were no minority hires to fill a slew of head coach vacancies and general manager positions.

The Rooney Rule has been tweaked and expanded since it was introduced in 2003. Now it requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs and one external minority candidate for offensive and defensive coordinator positions. After much discussion, a provision was also approved that grants teams who hire minority candidates a pair of future third-round draft picks. And owners agreed to eliminate clauses that prevented coordinators already under contract from interviewing for head coaching jobs with other teams. Top front office jobs, such as general manager, were also included under the rule.

The NFL commissioner has wide latitude in meting out fines to teams that violate the policy. But whatever penalty might be imposed, it would likely be overshadowed by the public relations hit a franchise would take.

The Flores suit and the current round of hiring have placed renewed scrutiny on teams. It comes after the league struggled to respond to "take a knee" protests against police brutality that began in 2016. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell initially said players had to stand during the national anthem. Years later, he backtracked, offering an implicit apology to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was effectively shut out of the league after becoming the public face of those protests. More recently, Jon Gruden was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after years of emails he'd written surfaced that contained racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

"I think the racial reckoning has heightened everybody's awareness for this and made it an open discussion," says Richard Lapchick, the director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida. "But just discussing it doesn't change anything."

The NFL and NBA have different cultures

For a study in contrasts, compare the NFL's record since the Rooney Rule went into effect to what's happened in the National Basketball Association over the same period. In both leagues, about 70% of the players are Black. But the NFL's one African American head coach represents barely 3% of those top slots. The NBA this season has 13 Black head coaches spread among 30 teams—or 43%. (The NBA's figure has has been as high as 48% in the 2012-2013 season and as low as 23% in 2020-2021.)

Many credit the leadership of the late David Stern, who was NBA commissioner for three decades until 2014, for shaping an inclusive culture in the basketball league.

Stern was "very aggressive about letting owners know that he thought minority leadership in the league was very important," Feinstein says.