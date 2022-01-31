Why a School Board's Ban on 'Maus' May Put the Book in the Hands of More Readers

Maus now appears to be in even greater demand, and, in some cases, supply, in Tennessee and beyond. Online sales are skyrocketing, and multiple bookstores are giving away free copies to students.

Spiegelman told CNBC that he was heartened by the response, noting it's not the first of its kind.

"The schoolboard could've checked with their book-banning predecessor, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," he wrote. "He made the Russian edition of Maus illegal in 2015 (also with good intentions—banning swastikas) and the small publisher sold out immediately and has had to reprint repeatedly."

Backlash to the ban has spurred book sales and donations

As criticism of the ban spread across the internet, it appears that many readers rushed to order copies for themselves.

The Complete Maus had been the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon's online bookstore as of Monday morning, moving up from the seventh spot on Friday. The top three bestsellers in the "Literary Graphic Novels" section are The Complete Maus, Maus I and Maus II.

Other booksellers are taking steps to get the book and its important message into the hands of more readers.

Ryan Higgins, the owner of a California comic book shop, offered via Twitter to donate up to 100 copies of The Complete Maus to families in the McMinn County area. Illustrator Mitch Gerads and screenwriter Gary Whitta have made similar offers.