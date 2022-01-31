Why a School Board's Ban on 'Maus' May Put the Book in the Hands of More Readers

Denham expects the primary texts to be Maus I and Maus II but says it might also include Metamaus if there is availability at the county's E.G. Fisher Public Library, which "has begun receiving donated copies of the books thanks to many generous people."
Author Nancy Levine posted a note on Twitter that she said was from the public library, saying it had received many offers to purchase Maus and expects to see "several copies arriving in the coming days."
In lieu of additional copies, the library is asking for monetary donations in support of its "collection, educational programming and access to the internet and technology."
There are other community events in the works.
Spiegelman told CNBC that his lecture agent is trying to coordinate a public Zoom event for the McMinn area, in which he will "talk and take questions about Maus with local citizens (hopefully teachers, students, clergy, etc.) in the next couple weeks."
In the meantime, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in McMinn County is planning to hold a discussion event of its own on Thursday.
Organizers told NBC affiliate WIBR that many churches may see the events the book depicts as "not their concern," despite the prevalence of antisemitism in and beyond Tennessee.
"We are committed to standing against hatred and harm," they said. "Together, let's dive into this story so that we might better live out that call in our time and community."