‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ is a Tough Conversation That’s Long Overdue

One of the things that We Need to Talk About Cosby does incredibly well is to explain, in great detail, how Cosby used his benevolent deeds to mask his malevolent ones. “He used the power, and the money that came with it, to directly make the lives of Black people better,” Bell narrates at one point, noting that Cosby donated millions of dollars to HBCUs.

This is how Cosby earned enough good faith to evade any real public scrutiny. It’s also, chillingly, how he got young women to trust him enough to agree to mentorships and private coaching sessions on the spot.

And yet, the breadcrumbs Cosby scattered in popular culture about his private compulsions are also gathered together in the series. It’s a stunning presentation of what audiences are willing to overlook when it comes to our most beloved entertainers. There was Cosby’s “Spanish Fly” comedy routine in 1969. There were 15 separate mentions of the drug in his Childhood book, released in 1991. There was the episode of The Cosby Show in which he talks about his homemade barbecue sauce as a weird kind of aphrodisiac. There was his willingness to talk about putting drugs in women’s drinks in TV interviews.

“He told you what he did. He told you about the pills,” says Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill. “He told you that they went in drinks. He made that very clear without anybody else’s help. Without any witness testimony ... If I just go by what Bill Cosby tells me, I know he’s a creep.”

Former Cosby Show actresses Lily Bernard and Eden Tirl raise questions about who knew what and when. They argue that Cosby’s focus on young, beautiful women was an open secret on set, and that his manipulative methods of gaining access to them were well known. Cosby’s wife Camille, they explain, was never on set. (“She didn’t exist,” Bernard shrugs.) All the while, Cosby presented himself as a family man in his public life.

We Need to Talk About Cosby is helpful in understanding how Cosby’s positive image was well constructed and deeply embedded into culture. Several interviewees here—including Joseph C. Phillips, who played Martin on The Cosby Show—readily admit that they didn’t believe the women speaking out against Cosby until it happened to someone they knew. For Phillips, that was a fellow cast member. “We sit in my car,” he says. “It was an hour later, she spilled it all out, and she says to me, ‘Do you believe me?’ And I said ‘Yes, I believe you.’ She wasn’t lying. So he at least did it to her. And if he did it to her, yes, I believe there were others.”