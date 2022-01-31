KQED is a proud member of
Rihanna is Pregnant, and the Internet is Understandably Abuzz

Rachel Treisman
Rihanna standing in front of a Fenty sign with mauve dress and gold earrings
Singer Rihanna attends a Fenty Beauty event in Spain in 2017.  (Eduardo Parra/Getty Images)

Rihanna has brought the world many gifts. She's an influential musician, actress, cosmetics and lingerie mogul, billionaire and national hero of her native Barbados.

And now she's poised to add another title to that list: parent. The global superstar is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Photos of the couple walking hand-in-hand in New York City are making the rounds on Twitter, with news of their announcement spreading like wildfire across social media and celebrity-focused media outlets.

The power couple's exact relationship timeline is unclear, but they reportedly went official in the summer of 2020. They made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala in September, which made headlines while simultaneously being very casual.

"We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared," Rihanna later told E! News. "We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s––t.'"

A$AP Rocky spoke about their relationship in an interview with GQ in May 2021, in which he called Rihanna "the love of my life" and "the One."

When asked whether he was ready to be a father at some point, he said he thought he would be an "incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad."

"I would have a very fly child," he said. "Very.”

For her part, Rihanna told Vogue in May 2020 that she wants to have three or four kids, and would do it on her own if she didn't meet the right person.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives," she said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”