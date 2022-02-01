With Her Flute, Nicole Mitchell Opens Portals Into Afrofuturist Worlds

“There is so much possible and so many ways to explore. The AACM created an environment of support to venture out, take risks and make discoveries like in a scientific lab. There’s so much originality and individuality. Each person is so different in their aesthetic and paradigm and research area.”

Mitchell’s program Saturday at Mills includes a free-improvisation set with harpist Zeena Parkins. Parkins has collaborated with Björk and John Zorn, and now shares the position of Darius Milhaud Chair in Composition at Mills with AACM cellist Tomeka Reid (who describes Mitchell, her bandmate in the acclaimed collective trio Artifacts, as “a mentor and huge source of inspiration”).

The compositions she’s presenting include “Procession Time” (for alto flute, bass clarinet, piano and cello), a piece inspired by the Black abstract expressionist painter Norman Lewis. She’ll also perform “Cult of Electromagnetic Connectivity” (for flute, Bb clarinet/bass clarinet, violin, cello and percussion), which was commissioned by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Mitchell will probably end the set with “Interdimensional Interplay,” a piece for solo piano and recorded flute that was inspired by her collaborations via telematics (which enable musicians in different geographical locations to perform together in real time through high speed/high bandwidth links found mostly at academic research institutions). During her years on faculty at UC Irvine, Mitchell was often one island in the UC telematic archipelago performing live at UC Berkeley with UC San Diego bassist Mark Dresser, UC Berkeley pianist Myra Melford and colleagues in Zurich, New York City, Amherst and beyond.

“The technology is still new and complex and takes a lot of time to get it right,” she says. “In this piece I made it seem telematic but it actually wasn’t. I pre-recorded a video of myself soloing and wrote a solo piece for piano as if I was there. You hear my playing but I’m not physically there interacting with the piano.”

Mitchell is back in the Bay Area on Feb. 19 for a performance at the SFJAZZ Center with drummer and NEA Jazz Master Terri Lyne Carrington as part of her five-day residency. Joined by Brandon Ross on guitar and David Virelles on piano, Carrington premieres a new project inspired by Wayne Shorter’s Afrofuturist three-disc album and graphic novel Emanon, which was named best album of the year in the 2018 NPR Music Jazz Critics Poll. (Shorter’s new opera Iphigenia makes its West Coast premiere on Feb. 12 at Zellerbach Hall.)

On a trip to Los Angeles a few months ago, Carrington and Mitchell filmed the legendary composer reading from his graphic novel. For the Miner Auditorium performance, the quintet will improvise to excerpts of Shorter’s recitation, and then elaborate on those impromptu themes. Mitchell’s encounter with the 88-year-old Shorter, whose compositions have defined jazz’s questing ethos since he joined Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers in 1959, provided a clarifying moment.