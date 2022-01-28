Three New Ways to Celebrate Tết in the Bay Area

“It was for Vietnamese people either missing their families for Tết,” Trang explains, “or people not necessarily knowing why we do the things we do.”

The set also included bầu cua tôm cá, a gambling game popular during the holiday (putting our red envelope money to work!), and variations on the game’s rules. Trang realized that each member of his crew grew up with their own way of playing the game: “Everyone had different rules. Sharing different traditions. Making it our way.”

Though this year there won’t be a Tết set (the crew will be attending a wedding that day), you can get a taste of the pop-up’s nostalgia-fueled seasonal cooking in SoMa every Friday and Saturday night.

Bánh Chưng Collective

Whether you’ve stayed up late making pots of bánh chưng or this is the first time you’ve heard of it, Bánh Chưng Collective welcomes you to their 10th annual workshop on Saturday, Jan. 29 via Zoom.

The workshops began as a way for Diep Tran, the community organizer-turned-restauranter and now R&D chef at Red Boat Fish Sauce, to create her own New Year’s traditions. After coming out to her family, she didn’t feel as welcome at Tết gatherings.

“I really missed [making bánh chưng],” Tran explains, referring to bánh tét’s northern cousin, the only difference being the cakes’ square shape. “I couldn't remember how to do it. So maybe, I thought, I could just make it for myself.”

Fortunately, she was far from alone. Many of her queer friends had similar experiences with their families—they, too, were “people that also feel like they had to mute themselves when they go to these functions.” Tran’s informal bánh chưng parties helped them build a new sense of community. Together, they formed the Bánh Chưng Collective.

After hosting a second private bánh chưng party in Los Angeles, where she’s based, Tran decided to open the third year’s edition to the public, attracting attendees across generations. When the pandemic forced the workshop online, Tran worried that the collective’s momentum would come to halt. Instead she found that the online format brought in more attendees than ever. This year, over 450 people, from the West Coast to the East, registered for the class.

Tran notes that it’s not merely a queer-friendly space, but instead a queer-centered one. She reflects on her own ostracization as a queer woman, and the ways that this collective has allowed her to reclaim her heritage, which she would like to extend to both LGBT and diasporic youth: “If you're young [and] you don't have a connection to culture, you’re not making a good bánh chưng. Somehow you think you're not ‘Vietnamese enough.’ I always start the class telling people to let go of those expectations. We're not here to perform ‘enough.’”

This year, Bay Area attendees who were lucky enough to order a bánh chưng kit before they sold out can pick them up from the San Francisco-based Vietnamese catering business Noodle Girl. Chef Hang Truong will include a Đà Lạt style papaya salad, the snack she spent all of her lucky money on as a child. Class begins with Tran demonstrating the overall process over Zoom, and then transitions to small breakout groups where attendees will learn more intimately with an instructor. Small groups will learn how to create banana leaf boxes, assemble the bánh chưng, and cook them on the stovetop or with a pressure cooker.